UBS Group AG Has $3.66 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
