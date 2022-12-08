UBS Group AG Has $3.70 Million Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,374 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $5,339,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 235,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,029 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHPT opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 590,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $228,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 590,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,294 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

