UBS Group AG Has $3.71 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA Safety Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $134.34 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.35 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

