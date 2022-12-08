UBS Group AG Has $3.72 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after buying an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 51.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,489,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

DXC opened at $26.62 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

