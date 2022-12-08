UBS Group AG Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 76.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 120.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $613.50 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $637.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

