UBS Group AG Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3,371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

