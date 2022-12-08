UBS Group AG Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $403.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $770.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

