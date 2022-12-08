UBS Group AG Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $173.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

