UBS Group AG Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 73.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,815,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 173,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.47.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $7.26 per share. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.71%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.