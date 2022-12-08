UBS Group AG Has $3.88 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 551,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:NNN opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.