UBS Group AG Has $3.89 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XTN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

XTN opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $96.13.

