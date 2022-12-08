UBS Group AG Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KT were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

