UBS Group AG Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,123 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,707. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

