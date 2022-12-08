UBS Group AG Has $3.90 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,123 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

