UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,686 shares in the company, valued at $26,594,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.