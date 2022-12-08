UBS Group AG Increases Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tennant were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Tennant news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $108,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,874.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNC opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

