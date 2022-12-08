UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 102.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE AMG opened at $157.96 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $173.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.69.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

