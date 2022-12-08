UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $420,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

