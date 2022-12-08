UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $345,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

