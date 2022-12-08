UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $68.58.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
