UBS Group AG Purchases 3,148 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:KB opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.