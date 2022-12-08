UBS Group AG Purchases 422 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tennant were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $108,088.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,874.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TNC opened at $62.93 on Thursday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tennant’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

