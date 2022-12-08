UBS Group AG Purchases 4,375 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $115.39 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96.

