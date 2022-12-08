UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

