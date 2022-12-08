UBS Group AG Raises Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.