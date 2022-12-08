UBS Group AG Raises Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3,971.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

