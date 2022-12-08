UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

EHC stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.