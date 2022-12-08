UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cerus were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cerus by 927.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,901 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 5.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 49.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 695,461 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Cerus by 65.0% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 25.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 358,806 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERS opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.08. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

