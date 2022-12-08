UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYF stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

