UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lloyds Banking Group

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.