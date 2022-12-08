UBS Group AG Sells 10,020 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cerus were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $695.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.08. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

