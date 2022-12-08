UBS Group AG Sells 112,706 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ILF stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.