UBS Group AG Sells 14,413 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 213.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 118,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,691,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 52,738 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWQ opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

