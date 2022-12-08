UBS Group AG Sells 14,413 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

