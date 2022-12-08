UBS Group AG Sells 1,767 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,899,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDU stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

