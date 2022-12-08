UBS Group AG Sells 1,767 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000.

IDU opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

