UBS Group AG Sells 2,212 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

SGDM opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

