UBS Group AG Sells 26,300 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 79.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $9.63.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

