UBS Group AG Sells 26,300 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

