UBS Group AG Sells 28,374 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 590,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,873 shares of company stock worth $1,347,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.57.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

