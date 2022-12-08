UBS Group AG Sells 2,909 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $231.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

