UBS Group AG Sells 29,604 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $886.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

