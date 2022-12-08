UBS Group AG Sells 31,878 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.