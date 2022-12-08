UBS Group AG Sells 34,842 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

UBS Group AG cut its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 551,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

