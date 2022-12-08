UBS Group AG Sells 35,568 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,766,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $120.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

