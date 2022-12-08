UBS Group AG Sells 35,747 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in New Relic were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth about $57,964,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE NEWR opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.