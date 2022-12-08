UBS Group AG Sells 36,076 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

