UBS Group AG Sells 46,899 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 779,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

JBI opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

