UBS Group AG Sells 49,356 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in América Móvil by 89.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 428.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 936,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 759,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Barclays cut their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

