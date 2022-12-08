UBS Group AG Sells 6,198 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.6 %

FICO opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $637.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

